Trump leans on Israel to okay Gaza peace plan

• International Stabilisation Force to be deployed; Israel to conduct phase-wise withdrawal, in coordination with new transitional authority

• Trump praises Muslim states for agreeing to demilitarise Gaza; says Pakistan backs deal ‘100pc’ after PM Shehbaz hails 20-point plan

• Hamas receives draft from Qatari, Egyptian officials; no role for outfit in future govt or political process

• World Bank to help form new technocrat govt; plan envisions ‘Board of Peace’ with possible role for Tony Blair

• Netanyahu apologises to Qatar; US president hints at including Iran in Abraham Accords

WASHINGTON: Lifting the veil from his long-awaited plan to end the war in Gaza, President Donald Trump said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin ‘Bibi’ Netanyahu is “very close” to agreeing on a deal.

At a press conference on Monday alongside Netanyahu, who is visiting the White House, Trump said that he had worked together with many other countries and hoped that this is “how this situation gets solved”.

Trump said that he was aiming for peace in the Middle East at large, not just the Gaza Strip.

“This is part of the bigger picture, which is peace in the Middle East … let’s call it ‘eternal’ peace in the Middle East,” he said.

During his remarks, President Trump thanked the leaders of Arab and Muslim nations for their support in developing the proposal, as well as US allies in Europe.

“The prime minister and the field marshal of Pakistan … they were with us right from the beginning. In fact, they just put out a statement that they fully believe in this pact,” Trump said, referring to a statement issued on Monday by PM Shehbaz.

“They back this 100 per cent,” he said. Earlier, in a post on X, PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the US president’s “20-point” plan to bring the Israeli invasion of Gaza to an end.

“I am … convinced that durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel would be essential in bringing political stability and economic growth to the region. It is also my firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary to make this extremely important and urgent understanding to become a reality,” he wrote.

PM Shehbaz also lauded “Trump’s leadership and [his] special envoy Steve Witkoff for their efforts in bringing an end to the nearly two-year-long conflict… I also strongly believe that the implementation of the two-state proposal is essential to ensure lasting peace in the region,” he added.

Help from Muslim bloc

At the White House, the US president also thanked Netanyahu for agreeing to the plan. “If accepted by Hamas, this proposal calls for the release of all remaining hostages immediately, but in no case, more than 72 hours,” Trump said. “Under the plan, Arab and Muslim countries have committed … to demilitarise Gaza quickly, decommission the military capabilities of Hamas and all other terror organisations,” he said, indicating that other countries had committed to dealing with Hamas.

Trump added that as part of the agreement, “terror infrastructure”, including tunnels and weapon production facilities, would be dismantled and local police forces would be trained in the Gaza Strip.

“Working with the new transitional authority in Gaza, all parties will agree on a timeline for Israeli forces to withdraw in phases — no more shooting hopefully,” Trump stated.

“Arab and Muslim nations need to be allowed a chance of fulfilling these commitments of dealing with Hamas. They are the one group I have not dealt with,” he added.

“If Hamas rejects the deal, which is always possible … I have a feeling that we’re going to have a positive answer, but if not, as you know Bibi (Netanyahu) you have my full backing to do what you have to do,” he said.

Hamas, meanwhile, said that its officials had received the White House’s 20-point peace proposal.

“Qatari and Egyptian officials have handed over the White House plan to end the war in Gaza to Hamas officials in Doha,” a Palestinian source told BBC News.

Among other things, the proposal calls for the US, Arab states and other international partners to create a temporary International Stabili­sation Force (ISF), which will immediately deploy in Gaza to train law enforcement, which will serve as the long-term internal security force.

The ISF will also be tasked with securing Gaza’s borders with Israel and Egypt, and will also work to prevent munitions from entering and keep aid and rebuilding materials flowing into the besieged Palestinian enclave.

A joint statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry, on behalf of the foreign ministers of Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Qatar and Egypt welcomes Trump’s leadership and sincere efforts to end the war in Gaza.

The statement affirmed the Muslim bloc’s readiness to engage positive and constructively with all parties towards finalizing the agreement and ensuring its implementation.

‘Board of Peace’

“To ensure the success of this effort, my plan calls for the creation of a new international oversight body,” he said, calling it the ‘Board of Peace’ and stating that it would be led by Arab leaders, Israel and Trump himself.

“We’re going to do it right, we’re going to put leaders from other countries on and leaders who are very distinguished,” Trump said. “One of the people who wants to be on the Board is the UK former prime minister Tony Blair.” More names would be announced in the coming days, he said.

Trump added that the World Bank would be charged with training and recruiting a new government made up of Palestinians and “highly qualified experts from around the world”.

“Hamas and other terror organisations will play no role in the governance of Gaza, at all,” he stated. “It’s time to get our hostages back and try to build something very great and very important.”

However, Trump noted that Netanyahu remains opposed to a Palestinian state but said what he is doing today would be good for Israel.

He added that the Israeli public wanted an end to the fighting and the return of the hostages.

“Some other countries have foolishly recognised a Palestinian state … but I think they’re very tired of what’s [been] going on for so many decades,” he said.

“I challenge the Palestinians to take charge of their destiny,” Trump added. “If the Palestinian Authority does not complete my reforms … they only have themselves to blame.”

Apology to Qatar

Earlier, Netanyahu also expressed regret for an Israeli attack in Doha to Qatar’s leader in a three-way call with Trump, the White House said.

It added that Netanyahu also expr­essed regret for Israel violating Qatari sovereignty and “affirmed that Israel will not conduct such an attack again in the future“.

Trump added that this agreement would bring a sustainable, long-term peace and added that “maybe Iran can even get in there”, in relation to the Abraham Accords.

“They could be a member,” Trump added. “I long ago said that Iran would be a member of the Accords.”

With input from AFP, Reuters and Anwar Iqbal in Washington

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025