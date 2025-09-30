E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Trading Corporation of Pakistan buys 80,000 tonnes of sugar

Reuters Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 09:54am

HAMBURG: State-run Trading Corporation of Pa­­­kistan (TCP) issued a tender to purchase 100,000 to­­­nnes of white refined su­­gar and is believed to have bought 80,000 tonnes in a tender that closed last week, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for price offers in the new international tender is Oct 6, with sugar arrival in Pakistan sought around Nov 15.

Traders said that following continued price negotiations in its previous tender reported on Sept 23, the TCP bought about 50,000 tonnes of fine grade sugar at and estimated $530 a tonne cost and freight included (C&F) from ED&F Man and about 30,000 tonnes of medium grade from Al Khaleej Sugar at an estimated $568 a tonne C&F.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of pri­ces and volumes are still possible later.

The tender continued a series of purchases after the government approved plans to import 500,000 tonnes of sugar to help maintain price stability after retail sugar prices in the country rose sharply.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

