E-Paper | August 26, 2025

Pakistan buys initial 30,000 tonnes sugar in tender, traders say

Reuters | Dawn.com Published August 26, 2025 Updated August 26, 2025 01:54pm

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has purchased an initial 30,000 tonnes of white sugar in an international tender seeking around 200,000 tonnes, European traders said on Tuesday.

On July 8, the government had approved plans to import 500,000 tonnes of sugar to help maintain price stability. Market analysts said that retail sugar prices in the country have risen sharply since January.

The validity of other price offers submitted in the tender, which closed last week, has been extended until tomorrow, so more purchases are seen as possible, traders said.

The initial 30,000-tonne purchase was believed to have been made from Al Khaleej Sugar for medium-grade sugar at an estimated $582.50 a ton, cost and freight (c&f) included, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders, and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later. The tender sought sugar from worldwide origins, excluding India and Israel.

The TCP is believed to have purchased about 55,000 tonnes of white sugar in a previous international tender seeking up to 100,000 tonnes. The recent purchase will bring the total amount of sugar bought to 85,000 tonnes.

The government has vowed strict monitoring of sugar stocks and also placed some unidentified mill owners on the Exit Control List in a bid to stabilise rates.

A cartelisation case involving 79 sugar mills and the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) is also being heard by the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ties that bind
Updated 26 Aug, 2025

Ties that bind

Relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh are on the mend under the interim administration in Dhaka.
Hedging risks
26 Aug, 2025

Hedging risks

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s concerns regarding crypto assets and blockchain technology are quite...
Squandered riches
26 Aug, 2025

Squandered riches

PAKISTAN’s cultural wealth represents the country’s huge untapped potential for tourism and diplomacy. An...
Gaza famine
Updated 25 Aug, 2025

Gaza famine

If the international community is serious about ending Israeli crimes in Gaza, then there must be solid action.
Safety app
25 Aug, 2025

Safety app

THE FIA has decided to battle the menace of human smuggling with an AI-based app to reduce human sale and ease...
Citizen defenders
25 Aug, 2025

Citizen defenders

DISASTER struck again, this time in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghizer Valley. A glacial lake outburst flood devastated...