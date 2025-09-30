E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Two boys drown in pond dug by builder in Jauhar

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 06:53am

KARACHI: Two boys on Monday drowned in a pond dug by a builder for a housing project in the Bhittaiabad area of Gulistan-i-Jauhar, police said.

Malir Cantonment SHO Agha Abdul Rasheed said that the builder had excavated the land near Magsi Chowk for a housing society, and the pit had since filled with rainwater. On Monday, three children were swimming in it when the incident occurred.

One child was rescued, while the other two drowned. The deceased were identified as Haris, 12, and Mureed, 12. The bodies were recovered and shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.

Husband kills wife before taking his own life

A man shot dead his wife and then took his own life in the Kala Pul area within the jurisdiction of Defence police on Monday evening, officials said.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that police found a man and woman dead inside a house in Hazara Colony.

Initial investigation revealed that the man, identified as Raja Saeed, 30, shot his wife, Sana, 28, following a heated argument and later turned the weapon on himself. The couple had been married for about five years and had no children.

The police’s Crime Scene Unit collected evidence, including spent bullet casings and the pistol used in the incident. Further investigation is underway.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Petty politics
30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

IT is disappointing that the Indian cricket team felt compelled to engage in theatrics on what should have been a...
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...
Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...