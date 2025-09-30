Two boys drown in pond dug by builder in Jauhar

KARACHI: Two boys on Monday drowned in a pond dug by a builder for a housing project in the Bhittaiabad area of Gulistan-i-Jauhar, police said.

Malir Cantonment SHO Agha Abdul Rasheed said that the builder had excavated the land near Magsi Chowk for a housing society, and the pit had since filled with rainwater. On Monday, three children were swimming in it when the incident occurred.

One child was rescued, while the other two drowned. The deceased were identified as Haris, 12, and Mureed, 12. The bodies were recovered and shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities.

Husband kills wife before taking his own life

A man shot dead his wife and then took his own life in the Kala Pul area within the jurisdiction of Defence police on Monday evening, officials said.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that police found a man and woman dead inside a house in Hazara Colony.

Initial investigation revealed that the man, identified as Raja Saeed, 30, shot his wife, Sana, 28, following a heated argument and later turned the weapon on himself. The couple had been married for about five years and had no children.

The police’s Crime Scene Unit collected evidence, including spent bullet casings and the pistol used in the incident. Further investigation is underway.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025