Parliamentary reporters walk out of NA over Imran Khan allegedly verbally abusing senior journalist

Members of the Parliamentary Reporters Association of Pakistan (PRA) on Monday staged a mass walkout from a session of the National Assembly, over senior journalist Ijaz Ahmed allegedly being subjected to misbehaviour by PTI founder Imran Khan.

According to Ahmed, who spoke to Dawn.com, the walkout was organised by the PRA Pakistan’s Election Committee.

“[The] PTI founder hurled abuse at me for asking questions,” Ahmed said.

During today’s session, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq directed Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar to hold talks with PRA.

More to follow