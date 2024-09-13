E-Paper | September 13, 2024

Info minister condemns Gandapur’s speech as journalists boycott PTI presser

Dawn.com | Abdullah Momand Published September 13, 2024 Updated September 13, 2024 10:38pm
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar delivers a televised address on September 13 (L); Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (R) speaking during a rally outside Islamabad on September 8. — DawnNews TV
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Friday denounced the pejorative remarks against journalists made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur at the PTI’s Sangjani power show, as journalists continued to condemn the speech and demanded an apology.

In a fiery speech last week during PTI’s rally, CM Gandapur labelled journalists as “sellouts” and “sycophants,” accusing them of caving to pressure from the establishment and the government.

Gandapur dared them to “write whatever you want,” claiming he would confront them with the nation’s backing. He also urged his supporters to “identify and expose such journalists” globally, while also using derogatory and sexist language against women journalists.

His speech prompted widespread condemnation from journalist bodies, rights groups, and politicians, with the Press Council of Pakistan (PCP) asking him to tender an apology for his remarks.

PTI founder Imran Khan also said that Gandapur’s words were inappropriate. Addressing reporters in Adiala Jail on Thursday, he said the CM should not have made such remarks against journalists, adding that he had “spoken a bit too much in his rhetoric.”

Censuring Gandapur for his words, the information minister today highlighted past instances of journalists being attacked at PTI rallies.

“I remember when Sana Mirza was stuck atop that DSNG in Lahore, and I remember when Channel 5 journalist Sadaf was trampled after falling from a container to cover a PTI rally.

“There are multiple incidents where the PTI has targeted journalists, especially women, with vulgar language and false allegations,” Tarar said, adding that the Gandapur’s choice of words was so bad that the whole party needed to apologise.

“This is an example of a mindset where people start saying whatever they like without [considering the] consequences.”

He added that Gandapur’s mindset aligned with that of Imran.

“Imran Khan is not ashamed of what his CM is saying against women, journalists, and the army, but he is playing politics with the arrests of his party members. This is condemnable,” the information minister stated.

Journalists protest Gandapur’s remarks

At a PTI press conference held by PTI leaders Salman Akram Raja, Raoof Hassan, and Senator Shibli Faraz in Islamabad earlier today, journalists removed their microphones as they boycotted the presser, demanding an apology from Gandapur.

However, Senator Faraz antagonised the reporters by insinuating that someone had “sent” them to disrupt the press conference.

“You are here to disturb [the presser], which means someone has sent you,” he alleged. The reporters responded by saying that they were sent by the Beat Reporters Association before engaging in a heated exchange with the senator.

Television and social media footage of the incident showed journalists condemning Gandapur’s use of pejorative language about female journalists before removing their mics.

‘His words are unacceptable’: PFUJ

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) issued a statement condemning Gandapur’s speech and the derogatory language used against the fraternity in a statement.

It demanded that the CM withdraw his remarks and tender an apology to the journalist community.

“PFUJ leadership says that all journalists perform their duties in difficult and adverse circumstances and cover political parties’ activities professionally and his words are unacceptable,” the statement added.

The union warned that if no apology was received, journalists will “not only boycott the party’s activities but will also protest across the country”.

‘PTI must apologize’: Sherry Rehman

In a statement issued by her office on Thursday, PPP Vice-President Senator Sherry Rehman also expressed concern over the attitude of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members, condemning recent remarks by Gandapur.

“Gandapur’s language was shameful. I have never seen a Chief Minister use such language, especially against women and journalists,” she said. “It was unbefitting of someone in power. “PTI must apologise for his condemnable remarks and seek forgiveness.”

She added, “Recently, a PTI member objected to a woman’s attire in a standing committee meeting, this mindset stemmed from the PTI leadership’s past statements regarding women’s clothing.”

