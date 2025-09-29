E-Paper | September 29, 2025

One killed, several injured in US church shooting

AFP Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 11:48am
Pastor Fr. Georges Bidzogo (R) leads a prayer vigil outside Holy Redeemer Church in Burton, Michigan, on September 28, 2025, a few miles from Grand Blanc, where a gunman opened fire at a Mormon church earlier today. — AFP
GRAND BLANC: One person was killed and several others injured on Sunday after a shooter targeted a Mormon church in the US state of Michigan, where the building was also set on fire, authorities said.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man from a nearby town, was shot dead by law enforcement after the attack, police said, without specifying any possible motive.

President Donald Trump called the shooting “horrendous” and said on his Truth Social platform it “appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America”.

Images from the scene showed emergency services escorting people on stretchers and a large plume of dark smoke at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township.

Local police chief William Renye told reporters the suspect drove his vehicle through the front doors of the church and then began firing at people inside with an assault rifle.

He said the service was active with “hundreds of people within the church”.

Authorities believe the gunman also deliberately set fire to the church before he was killed by responding police officers, Renye said. Ten gunshot victims were transported to hospital, including one who has died, the official said.

He added that the fire had been extinguished but that “we do believe that we will find additional victims once we have that scene secure.”

A woman who lives near the church said: “My husband heard people screaming, one lady yelling for help.”

FBI agents are on the scene to assist the investigation, chief Kash Patel said on X.

“Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy,” he wrote.

Attorney General Pam Bondi also said she had been briefed on the incident.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

