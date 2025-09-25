Two shot dead at US immigration facility

DALLAS: Two detainees were killed and one wounded in a sniper attack on Wednesday on a US Imm­igration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in the Texas city of Dallas, officials said.

The gunman, who opened fire “indiscriminately” on the ICE field office from the roof of a nearby building, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement.

The shooter’s precise motive was still under investigation, but the FBI said he appears to have been directly targeting ICE, the agency chiefly responsible for carrying out President Donald Trump’s pledge to expel millions of undocumented migrants. “Early evidence that we’ve seen from rounds that were found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature,” FBI special agent Joe Rothrock told a press conference.

FBI Director Kash Patel published a photo on X of five unspent bullets — one of which was marked with the words “ANTI-ICE” — and denou­nced what he called “despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement.”

