Over 12 - Fakhar continues to dominate as 100 up for Pakistan

Tilak Varma into the attack, Suryakumar is scrambling for options!

11.2: Smashed for four and the hundred is up for the Green Shirts!

Fakhar continues to attack the Indian bowlers successfully.

India bring Tilak Varma into the attack but the spinner is smashed down the ground for four by Fakhar to bring up 100 runs for Pakistan. Fakhar and Saim looking to ensure that India aren’t able to apply the mid-innings squeeze that they so successfully did in the Super Four game. Nine runs come off the over.

Pakistan - 107-1