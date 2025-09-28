From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Wide awake’

ZIARAT: Replying to an address of welcome ... by the Jirga of Sardars and moatabarins, the Governor-General of Pakistan, Al-haj Khwaja Nazimuddin, assured them that the Government ... was wide awake to the needs of Baluchistan and was making all possible efforts for its progress and prosperity. “I am taking keen personal interest in the welfare of this Province and my earnest wish is to see it going on high-roads of progress with the other Provinces of Pakistan,” he added. The Governor-General was addressing a darbar held at Duki in the Loralai District... .

Enumerating the agricultural and irrigational development schemes and concessions given to the district … the Governor-General said “In the Musakhel Tehsil 50,000 rupees of special taccavi loan was granted without interest last year for the purchase of 4,000 maunds of wheat to give relief to the famine-affected people when rains failed and fields and pastures went dry.

Besides 12,000 maunds of wheat [were] distributed at cheap rates and another special taccavi loan of 40,000 was granted for the purposes of irrigational developments and reconstruction of bunds. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025