E-Paper | September 28, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Wide awake’

From the Newspaper Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 07:18am

ZIARAT: Replying to an address of welcome ... by the Jirga of Sardars and moatabarins, the Governor-General of Pakistan, Al-haj Khwaja Nazimuddin, assured them that the Government ... was wide awake to the needs of Baluchistan and was making all possible efforts for its progress and prosperity. “I am taking keen personal interest in the welfare of this Province and my earnest wish is to see it going on high-roads of progress with the other Provinces of Pakistan,” he added. The Governor-General was addressing a darbar held at Duki in the Loralai District... .

Enumerating the agricultural and irrigational development schemes and concessions given to the district … the Governor-General said “In the Musakhel Tehsil 50,000 rupees of special taccavi loan was granted without interest last year for the purchase of 4,000 maunds of wheat to give relief to the famine-affected people when rains failed and fields and pastures went dry.

Besides 12,000 maunds of wheat [were] distributed at cheap rates and another special taccavi loan of 40,000 was granted for the purposes of irrigational developments and reconstruction of bunds. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Truth or noise?
28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

ON Sept 28, citizens and journalists across the globe mark World News Day, an occasion to remind ourselves why...
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...
Oval Office meeting
Updated 27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

While better ties with the US should be pursued, Pakistan should be prepared for abrupt changes in American policy.
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...