Capital police to arrange 1,000 more personnel for Azad Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The capital police have been asked to arrange additional personnel for Azad Kashmir in response to the scheduled September 29 lockdown called by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee in AJK in support of their 28-point charter of demands, Dawn has learnt.

The federal government and concerned quarters issued directives to the capital police, and in response, the police chief assured the arrangements of 1,000 personnel.

In a meeting held a few weeks ago, the interior ministry had asked the heads of five departments and forces, including the Islamabad police, FC and FIA, to mobilise forces for deployment in AJK, particularly at key, sensitive and significant installations. In addition, they were also instructed to arrange equipment and resources for the personnel.

Sources said 5,000 personnel were requested from the capital police and FC. In response, the capital police arranged about 2,000 officers while the FC contributed 167 platoons.

Police officers told Dawn that the government and concerned quarters had asked the capital police to arrange more personnel, keeping in view the planned September 29 lockdown. Under the directives, the Deputy Inspectors General of Operations, Logistics, Security and the DG Safe City were asked to arrange manpower from their respective divisions and units.

A force comprising 1,000 personnel is currently being arranged. In this regard, station clerks (Moharrars) of all 28 police stations of the capital, including the Counter-Terrorism Department and Women Police, were asked to arrange at least 11 officials each and bring them to Police Lines Headquarters by 8pm.

Additionally, office and field staff attached to the Senior Superintendents of Police (Operations and Investigations), all five zonal Superintendents of Police, and all Subdivisional Police Officers were asked to report to Police Lines by 8pm on Saturday. Similarly, other divisions and units were also arranging personnel to meet the requirement.

The SSP Operations Islamabad along with SPs of Saddar and Soan Zones will accompany the contingent, which is likely to move to AJK during the early hours of Sunday, equipped with anti-riot gear.

Earlier, the capital police sent a force of 1,850 officers and officials, including a Deputy Inspector General of Police, two Senior Superintendents and four Superintendents of Police. The deployment included five trucks loaded with anti-riot kits, a single cabin each for tear gas, 12-bore guns and rubber bullets, dispatched in two phases to AJK at the request of the interior ministry.

The first contingent moved to AJK in the early hours of Thursday from Police Lines Headquarters and reached Mirpur. The second contingent moved in the early hours of Friday, but was halted at Mangla due to ongoing protests.

Later, arrangements were made at the Jhelum Police Lines for the capital police contingent, which then moved there from Mangla. After receiving road and security clearance, the contingent proceeded and reached Mirpur on Saturday morning.

It may be noted that in May 2024, AJK witnessed violent clashes between police and activists of a rights movement amid a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across the territory. These included six days of protests, sit-ins, shutter-downs, demonstrations and wheel-jam strikes, calling for lower prices for wheat, flour, electricity and other facilities.

