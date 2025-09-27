Israel says forces ‘intensifying’ ground assault on Gaza City

Israel’s military says it “continues to fight terrorists” during its ground invasion of Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports.

“Many weapons were located and observation posts and gathering points of terrorists were destroyed,” the army said in a statement.

“Forces in the Southern Command, under the direction of the Military Intelligence and Shin Bet, continue to fight against terrorist organisations throughout the Gaza Strip.”

It said Division 98 is intensifying activities in the Gaza City area. “During the past 24 hours, terrorists were eliminated.”