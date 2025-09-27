Palestinians expelled from Gaza City ‘have no place to go’

Palestinians are being forced to evacuate Gaza City but they have no place to go, Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary reports.

Behind me, many people have been pitching their tents on the shore, close to the coastal road. It’s a highway, it’s not a place to live. But there’s no other option.

In the past hour, we’ve been approached by a pregnant woman asking people to bring her drinkable water. She said for more than a week, they’ve been unable to find any.

There are no food distribution places. There’s no emergency response. There’s nowhere to go to the bathroom.

They’re struggling to find a place to settle. We’ve met people who have pitched their tents on a dump site, on top of the garbage. The situation is devastating.