UN says current aid flows into Gaza are ‘a drop in the ocean’

Carl Skau, chief operating officer of the World Food Programme (WFP), says current aid flows into Gaza are “a drop in the ocean” and much higher volumes are needed, Al Jazeera reports.

Skau said the WFP currently averages about 80 aid trucks a day into Gaza, where at least 500-600 are desperately needed.

He added the programme is not able to reach Palestinians in the north, where Israel is waging a heavy offensive on Gaza City, while the “complete breakdown of law and order” in the Strip means the most vulnerable are not receiving supplies.