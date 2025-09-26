Number of villages hit by floodwater in Jamshoro, Dadu districts rises to 300

DADU: Scores of more villages and several hundred acres of farmlands were hit by gushing floodwater in Jamshoro on Thursday as deluges continued to push up water level in the Indus at Kotri Barrage, both upstream and downstream.

Although the peak of flood safely passed through Guddu and Sukkur barrages and is unlikely to cause damage to Kotri Barrage or widespread devastation in Sindh, water level in the Indus is showing a constant rise in this district.

Strong currents swept away a man, who was crossing a flooded link road, close to the Khanot union council on Thursday. The man, Waseem Hajano, remained unaccounted for till late in the evening, when a hectic search by rescuers and locals was put off due to the darkness.

The locals said they im­mediately started effo­rts to save the man but their many distress calls made to the officials concerned remained unanswered.

Strong currents sweep away man trying to move to safety

The deluges overtopping Indus embankments at various points across the river course brought hundreds of acres of farmlands in Jamshoro district under water. Scores of more villages were also flooded as a result.

According to an unofficial estimate, the number of villages hit by floodwater in Jamshoro and parts of Dadu districts has risen to around 300.

Official sources said on Thursday evening that a significant increase was recorded in water level in the Indus in Jamshoro district over the last 24 hours. They said the upstream flow had increased by 8,888 cusecs and downstream by 8,588 cusecs.

At Kotri Barrage, a discharge of 407,214 cusecs upstream and 380,159 cus­ecs downstream was recor­ded, they said, pointing out that the barrage has been witnessing medium flood for some days.

All low-lying riverine (katcha) areas along the 98-kilometre stretch of the Indus River in Jamshoro district are now under floodwater.

The affected villages fall within the limits of Sehwan, Luky Shah Sadar, Amri, Sann, Manjhand, Lakha, Khanot, Aliabad, Man­zoorabad, Petaro, Khanpur and Kotri Karokho areas.

Flooding of villages has pushed several thousand dwellers to build makeshift shelters on dry pastures and islands away from the Indus embankments.

These settlements appeared without adequate arrangements of food and safe drinking water, as well as other essentially required household items. Reports from the area claimed that dwellers of 12 union councils of Jamshoro district have been affected by the flooding.

The displaced families were desperately waiting for relief goods to reach their settlements.

Reports from different flooding-hit areas suggested that ministers, lawmakers and irrigation officials have been keeping a close watch on all dykes within the Northern Dadu Division to move swiftly in case of erosion.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025