7 more health facilities forced out of service in Gaza City

Seven hospitals and health facilities in besieged Gaza City have been forced to close in recent days as Israel’s ground assault and heavy bombardment intensifies, Al Jazeera reports.

Among those shut down are al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital and the Eye Hospital — the only public eye-care centre.

Both, located in the Nasr neighbourhood of northern Gaza City, were closed after Israeli bombardment nearby, the Health Ministry said.

Other medical facilities — including al-Shifa Hospital, al-Ahli Arab Hospital, and a PRCS field hospital — are still providing limited services, according to Al Jazeera.