Germany doesn’t plan more moves against Israel over Gaza bombardment

Further sanctions on Israel are “not necessary”, says Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, as Berlin’s position on the bombardment in Gaza continues to drift from its Western allies, according to Al Jazeera.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has outlined a package of sanctions on Israel — including ending trade concessions and targeting far-right ministers — in response to the ongoing Israeli genocide.

“We will look at this again next week but at the moment I believe that we have taken effective measures so far and that further measures are not necessary,” Wadephul told Deutschlandfunk radio.