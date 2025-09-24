Former senator onboard Sumud Flotilla vows to reach Gaza despite Israeli attacks

Former Pakistani senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan has reaffirmed the Global Sumud Flotilla team’s commitment to reaching Gaza in a video posted to social media today.

“15 drones and 10 attacks last night,” he posted on X from the flotilla along with the video. “But our resolve is strong, we will not bow, our morale is high and we will reach Gaza, Insha’Allah.”

Referring to the Israeli drone attacks on the “peaceful, legal humanitarian envoy”, he called on the Pakistani government to raise the issue on international forums.

“The whole world … should stand up against this racist, apartheid, Zionist regime,” he said in the video.

“We will end this inhuman siege and blockade.”