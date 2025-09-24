E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Five teens booked in Jhang for forcing friends to do sexual acts

Our Correspondent Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 11:18am

TOBA TEK SINGH: Shorkot City police in Jhang on Tuesday registered a case against five teens and arrested three of them for allegedly kidnapping their five friends and forcing them to rape each other over a quarrel.

Police spokesperson told the media that five class IX students were on their way to tuition centre on Monday afternoon when their five friends forcibly took them into a house where they tortured the five nine-graders with plastic pipes and sticks and also forced them to rape each other.

‘Y’, father of a victim, claimed in his FIR registered under sections 375-A, 365 and 337-V of Pakistan Penal Code that when his son did not return home after tuition, he along with fathers of four other children started a search and found them in a house locked from inside near Officers Colony on Pattan Road while the suspects managed their escape.

The spokesperson claimed that three of the nominated suspects were arrested and raids were underway to nab two others.

He said the suspects took revenge for a quarrel that occurred a day ago with the victims in the football ground.

MURDER CASE RESOLVED:The blind murder case of a man from Chak 142 RB, Faisalabad, has been traced, with his own brother identified as the killer.

According to Sahianwala police, the deceased, Adnan, had gone to a mosque to offer prayers on Sept 14 but did not return home. The following day (Sept 15), his body was recovered from an under-construction outhouse, bearing marks of slaughter.

During the investigation, police took his brother, Hamza, into custody. He later confessed to killing Adnan over a property dispute.

FESCO:The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has claimed that 81 feeders were affected by the recent floods in the districts of Dera Ismail Khan (KP), Jhang, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Toba Tek Singh, and Faisalabad. Out of these, power supply has been permanently restored on 62 feeders and temporarily on 19 feeders.

A Fesco spokesperson informed on Tuesday that electricity supply to 204,383 consumers had been disrupted. Of these, supply to 198,878 consumers has already been restored, while emergency teams are working around the clock to fully restore electricity to the remaining consumers.

He added that repair work on transmission lines and fallen poles in flood-affected areas will be completed once the water level recedes further.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

