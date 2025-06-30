E-Paper | June 30, 2025

Man in Bahawalnagar district booked for ‘inviting friends to rape his wife’

Our Correspondent Published June 30, 2025 Updated June 30, 2025 10:05am

BAHAWALNAGAR: Fort Abbas police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly inviting his friends to his house to rape his wife.

In the FIR registered by the police on the complaint of the woman, who stated that her husband, a resident of Thokar Jamil Shah, was a drug addict and would frequently invite his friends home for using drugs.

She said that on June 27 her husband came home high on drugs along with three other addicts.

She said that the three addicts sexually harassed and attempted to rape her with the consent of her husband but she offered resistance and raised an alarm.

On hearing her cries, some neighbours arrived there and her husband and his friends manged to escape, she added.

A police spokesperson says that the complainant’s husband and one of his friends have been arrested.

MINOR RAPED: A seminary teacher was arrested on Sunday for allegedly trying to sexually assault a minor student at Mandi Sadiq Ganj.

As per the FIR registered with Mandi Sadiq Ganj police, a 13-year-old boy of Klanchwala village studied and resided in a seminary situated on McLeod Ganj Road to memorise the Holy Quran.

When the boy visited his house on last weekend, he refused to go back to the seminary.

On being asked by his parents why he did not want to return to the seminary, he told them that he had been subjected to abuse and harassment by his teacher who also attempted to rape him.

The boy’s father reported the matter to the police which arrested the suspect and registered a case against him under sections 376 and 511 of the PPC.

Published in Dawn, June 30th, 2025

