Over 50 illegal Afghan nationals deported from Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Mohammad Asghar Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 11:47am

RAWALPINDI: Over 50 illegal Afghan nationals, detained in Afghan Holding Centre, were deported to their country on Tuesday, while two others were shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) due to their health problem amid tight security.

According to sources, nearly 50 illegal Afghan nationals, including 21 male, eight female and 20 children, picked up by law enforcement officials from different parts of the twin cities had been waiting in the holding centre while their travel documents for deportation to Afghanistan were being prepared.

Ever since the government deadline for their voluntary repatriation expired on August 31, the law enforcement authorities had launched a crackdown on Afghan nationals who possessed Proof of Registration (PoR) cards.

A security official said after the deadline ended, the remaining Afghan nationals have been facing arrest and forced expulsion.

Pakistan had extended the deadline for the deportation of millions of Afghan refugees holding PoR cards to September 1, and a large number of Afghan families residing in Rawalpindi voluntarily repatriated.

As part of the illegal foreigner repatriation strategy, a joint ‘subcommittee’ (JSC) of police and intelligence officers was formed to map Afghan nationals with Proof of Registration cards and help operational teams.

The JSC comprised district officer Special Branch Rawalpindi, deputy superintendent of police security Rawalpindi as well as representative of Ministry of Safron, Counter-Terrorism Department, Intelligence Bureau and other agencies.

The government has already chalked out a comprehensive strategy to expedite formal repatriation of Afghan nationals holding PoR cards as part of the ongoing implementation of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP).

The repatriation of illegal foreign nationals, including Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders will continue as per the earlier decision under the IFRP.

Since the government’s deadline passed, more than 3,575 illegal Afghan nationals, including 2,034 male, 663 female and 881 children, have been rounded up by the law enforcement authorities and brought to the Afghan Holding Centre Dhoke Syedan in Rawalpindi.

Of the 3,575 illegal Afghan nationals, 3,510 have been deported to Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

