Govt seeks Beijing’s help to restructure, reform PARC

ISLAMABAD: The government is seeking assistance from the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) to restructure the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) into a modern and vibrant institution capable of addressing emerging agricultural challenges and ensuring national food security.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday held detailed discussions with a delegation of the Chinese Academy to discuss transformation of PARC.

The Chinese team shared their experience of successfully transforming CAAS nearly two decades ago and offered valuable insights into PARC’s reform process.

They identified financial constraints, limited incentives for scientists, and restricted international collaborations as key hurdles for PARC.

They stressed the need for a competitive model supported by long-term investment and stronger collaboration with the private sector and international partners.

Mr Hussain reiterated that reforming PARC is a national priority and assured the government’s complete support to expedite the process, and expressed confidence that with China’s partnership and Pakistan’s commitment, PARC will emerge as a strong and modern research institution capable of delivering innovative solutions, enhancing agricultural productivity and securing the country’s food future.

The Chinese delegation was led by Ms Yan, Consultant at the Department of International Cooperation of the Chinese ministry of agriculture and rural affairs.

She was accompanied by Ms Long Wanrong, Consultant, Department of Personnel, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. She also serves as professor and director at the Institute of Vegetables and Flowers, CAAS.

Senior experts Prof Jia Yaxiong, Director, Division of Science and Technology Management, Institute of Animal Sciences, CAAS, was also included in the delegation.

Speaking to the Chinese delegation, Mr Hussain stressed that agricultural research must be directly aligned with the needs of farmers and industry, ensuring that scientific innovations are translated into practical solutions that contribute to food security and economic growth.

He emphasised that the transformation roadmap for PARC must include clear timelines, measurable outcomes, and sustainable investment mechanisms. The minister also underlined the importance of rewarding scientists for their innovations, noting that talent retention requires an incentive structure linked to commercialisation of research.

The minister welcomed the proposal for reciprocal visits and exchange programmes between PARC and CAAS, stressing that Pakistani scientists must benefit from firsthand exposure to CAAS’s research model. He further noted that the MoU signed earlier between PARC and CAAS will now be operationalised to give concrete shape to joint efforts.

The Chinese delegation also visited PARC and during meeting with agricultural experts, expressed strong support for future cooperation between CAAS and PARC.

“We are committed to continuing our support for Pakistan’s agricultural advancement. Strengthening this partnership will be critical for ensuring food and nutritional security in both countries,” the head of Chinese delegation said.

Secretary of National Food Security and Research, Amir Mohyuddin while discussing Pak-China collaboration in the agricultural sector, emphasised the critical role of innovation and international collaboration in shaping the future of agriculture in Pakistan.

“The challenges we face — climate change, water scarcity, declining soil fertility, and a rapidly growing population — require science-driven, innovative solutions. International collaboration, particularly with China, offers Pakistan a historic opportunity to modernise agriculture and strengthen food security,” he said.

During discussions, PARC Chairman Dr Syed Hassan Andrabi said that despite limited resources, PARC continues to play a pivotal role in boosting the national economy through research and innovation.

“We see immense potential in joint ventures with China to address mutual challenges, particularly in climate change adaptation, food insecurity, and sustainable production systems,” he stated.

Dr Andrabi proposed the establishment of Centre of Excellence at PARC — National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) on CAAS model, focused on high-impact research for food security, climate-resilient technologies, and sustainable agricultural development.

This visit marks a renewed chapter in China-Pakistan agricultural cooperation, where innovation, technology transfer, and sustainable practices will form the foundation of a shared future.

The proposed Centre of Excellence at NARC is expected to serve as a flagship project under this collaboration, showcasing China-Pakistan agricultural friendship as a model for the region.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025