E-Paper | September 23, 2025

Trump rallies MAGA against political opponents at Kirk memorial

Agencies Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:03am
Glendale (Arizona): President Donald Trump with Erika Kirk during the memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday.—AFP
Glendale (Arizona): President Donald Trump with Erika Kirk during the memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday.—AFP

GLENDALE: President Donald Trump hailed slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a “martyr for American freedom” on Sunday and vowed at his memorial service to carry on his work, while again accusing what he called the “radical left” for Kirk’s murder.

“The violence comes largely from the left,” Trump said without citing any evidence, in remarks that downplayed political violence from the right and often turned starkly partisan in contrast to the more solemn tone that most other speakers adopted.

Trump has been blaming the left for the deadly shooting before a suspect was even detained. His messaging reflected the dual nature of Kirk’s memorial, which had the feel of a religious revival mixed with a “Make America Great Again” rally.

The memorial, organised by Kirk’s conservative youth advocacy organisation Turning Point USA, drew tens of thousands of mourners dressed in red, white and blue who filled State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Kirk’s friends and fellow conservatives praised him as an inspirational Christian who founded a political movement they promised to nurture. Some political figures cast Kirk’s death as a pivotal moment in the conservative movement, exhorting followers to finish the work he began in sometimes aggressive language.

US president and Musk sit together, months after messy split

“We will carry Charlie and Erika in our heart every single day, and fight that much harder because of what you did to us,” Stephen Miller, the powerful White House adviser, said in a fiery speech. “You have no idea the dragon you have awakened. You have no idea how determined we will be to save this civilisation, to save the West, to save the republic.”

Trump and Musk sit side-by-side

Donald Trump sat side-by-side with billionaire Elon Musk, a once trusted advisor with whom the US president had a spectacular public falling out, at a memorial event for right-wing leader Charlie Kirk on Sunday.

Trump chatted in a manner that appeared friendly with Musk, who once led the Republican’s so-called “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE), which took a hatchet to the US federal workforce and agencies when the Republican took office for his second term.

The pair sat in the stands of a stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where tens of thousands had gathered to pay tribute to Kirk, who was shot dead on Sept 10 at a Utah university campus.

Video of the two sharing a handshake was shared by the official White House account on social media platform X, which Musk owns. Musk donated more than $270 million to Trump’s presidential campaign, barnstorming key battleground states for the Republican.

After the election, he oversaw the launch of the DOGE, a controversial initiative that eliminated thousands of government jobs deemed by the agency to be part of a pattern of waste, fraud and abuse. But Musk broke with Trump over the White House’s flagship tax and spending bill, which Musk called “utterly insane and destructive.”

After the falling out, Musk went as far as to announce he was launching his own “America First” party, but little has materialized so far. Musk on his X account posted an image of him and Trump sitting together at the memorial, captioning it: “For Charlie.”

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Elite pact

Elite pact

Arifa Noor
Domestically, the Pak-Saudi pact is being viewed exactly the same way as some past moments.

Editorial

Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...