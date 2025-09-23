Kirk’s widow forgives husband’s killer

GLENDALE: Erika Kirk, the 36-year-old widow of slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, said she forgives the man accused of killing him, as she delivered a deeply religious speech at a memorial event on Sunday for her deceased husband.

“My husband Charlie, he wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life,” she told the crowd of more than 60,000 attendees, including US President Donald Trump, at a packed stadium in the southwestern state of Arizona. “That man, that young man. I forgive him,” Kirk said, her voice choking.

“I forgive him because it was what Christ did. And it’s what Charlie would do,” she continued. “The answer to hate is not hate.” Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on Sept 10 during a public debate event at a Utah university campus.

The activist used his millions of social media followers, the massive audience of his podcast and appearances at universities to bolster Trump with young voters and fight for a nationalist, Christian-centric political ideology.

Authorities say the suspected sho­oter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, justified the attack by citing the “ha­tred” he accused Kirk of spreading, according to investigators. Kirk advocated for conservative Christian political values, and often made vitriolic statements targeting minorities, including transgender people, Musl­ims, African Americans and others.

Robinson faces seven charges for the shooting, including aggravated murder, and prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty in his case.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025