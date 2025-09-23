Ministry seeks community aid to run non-formal schools

ISLAMABAD: The education ministry has decided to seek financial help from the community as well as support for non-formal education (NFE) schools of the capital city, which have been facing “persistent challenges, including limited infrastructure, scarce learning materials, inadequate hygiene facilities, and minimal teacher support.”

According to the education ministry, there are 1,300 community schools in Islamabad with 1,700 teachers, which are offering non-formal education. These schools are being run by Basic Education Community Schools (BECS), National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and National Education Foundation (NEF). The ministry stated that currently 65,000 students are getting an education in these schools.

The support of a non-formal education (NFE) school is dedicated to strengthening Islamabad’s non-formal education stream – an essential pathway that provides inclusive, flexible, and quality learning opportunities for out-of-school children, youth, and adults,” read a statement issued by ministry.

It said that NFE schools focus on foundational literacy and numeracy, life skills, and vocational training, helping learners bridge education gaps and pursue lifelong learning.

The ministry said that NFE schools are small, community-based centres, often run in a single room by a dedicated teacher, and serving multiple grade levels.

They offer free, certificate-based primary education (up to Class 5) as well as Accelerated Learning Programs (ALP) for older learners seeking to re-enter education.

Despite their vital role in reaching underserved communities, these schools face persistent challenges, including limited infrastructure, scarce learning materials, inadequate hygiene facilities, and minimal teacher support. To address these gaps, NFE support packages have been developed, providing targeted resources such as stationery, workbooks, puzzles, and teaching aids. These packages directly enhance learning quality, improve the school environment, and strengthen student well-being, read the press release.

“With over 1,300 NFE schools across the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), this initiative creates a practical and inclusive funding model, inviting individuals, businesses, and community organisations to partner in ensuring education for every child,” it said.

“Most of these are single-room setups, multiple grades, mixed ages, and one dedicated teacher working with the bare minimum. These spaces are often the only hope for learning in marginalised communities. With your support, we can transform one under-resourced centre into a vibrant, safe, and inspiring place for education–impacting 35+ children and creating lasting change in their lives and communities,” read the announcement.

An official of the education ministry said that citizens could contribute under two packages of Rs50,000 and Rs250,000 per annum.

In a package of Rs50,000, schools will be provided stationery (pack of pencils, eraser, sharpener) and a stationery pouch for learners, one whiteboard with marker & duster, flash cards, educational charts, story books, one Attendance Register, one teacher’s diary, notebooks, and floor.

While in the second package of Rs250,000, people can equip a school with the overall support it needs to run and thrive for a whole year.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025