Rawalpindi Railway Station to be made safe, smart: minister

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Monday said that in collaboration with Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Rawalpindi Railway Station is being upgraded to a safe and smart station, which will be completed by October 15.

“The cleanliness and provision of modern facilities are being ensured at the stations, while facilities like executive lounges, modern waiting areas, escalators and free Wi-Fi for passengers are being introduced,” he stated this after formally inaugurated the new rack for Subak Khurram rail car (104DN) at Rawalpindi Railway Station.

Talking to newsmen, Hanif Abbasi said that travel facilities are being further improved in Pakistan Railways through modern reforms and international partnerships.

While inaugurating, he said that the process of changing the racks of four rail cars running from Lahore to Rawalpindi is underway in a phased manner, which will provide passengers with more comfortable and modern facilities.

He said that the quality food, beverages and a comfortable environment are being provided to passengers in all classes of the railway.

He said that a new railway service is being started between Margallah and Rawalpindi stations with the cooperation of CDA for the citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

“An interchange will be constructed near Margallah Railway Station on 9th Avenue to provide more convenience to the citizens. In collaboration with Punjab Mass Transit Authority, an electric bus service will be started to connect Rawalpindi Railway Station to Shibli Chowk,” he said.

Mr. Abbasi said, “Narowal section has been declared profitable and will be restored on October 25. Upgradation of 400 new coaches will be completed by December 31.

60 new coaches manufactured at the carriage factory will also be added by December.”

He said that reforms are underway in other trains including Shalimar Express, Awam Express and Allama Iqbal Express. He said that process of upgrading the running rooms of railway drivers and staff has also been started.

“A modern safe and secure system is being introduced, under which passengers will be identified by their faces and eyes so that they can get safe and modern travel facilities,” he said.

Mr. Abbasi further said that the agreement signed with Saudi Arabia is the result of the Prime Minister’s hard work, which is good news for the entire nation. Under this agreement, a new era of improvement and cooperation will begin in all sectors including railways, which will also strengthen the economy.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025