Special committee calls for higher women quota in ministries

ISLAMABAD: The Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming on Monday expressed serious concern over the minimal representation of women of 0.99 per cent in the Ministry of Interior and zero per cent in the National Security Division, and the lack of daycare facilities in different departments for federal employees.

The committee, which met here at Parliament House with Dr Nafisa Shah in the chair, directed the Establishment Division to convey to both Ministries the requirement of presenting a future strategy for enhancing women’s quotas in their respective departments.

During the course of the meeting, discussion broadened to include women’s representation on corporate and public boards, as well as in employment across key sectors. Special concerns were expressed regarding the alarmingly low female representation in certain ministries and security-related institutions.

The committee agreed to pursue an omnibus law mandating one-third female representation on boards and decided to compile a list of potential female nominees for board positions.

The committee noticed a lack of facilities in daycare centres established in different departments for federal employees, underscoring the importance of ensuring quality early childhood education facilities.

The committee emphasised the significance of quality daycare and early learning opportunities, alongside a proposed business model.

The committee decided to visit the model daycare centre at Aabpara, Islamabad and the Cabinet Division soon.

The committee considered provisions clarifying that marriage cannot be invoked as a defence in rape cases.

Members took note of the ongoing legislative work to distinguish between rape and sexual assault within the marital context and discussed potential amendments to the Penal Code aimed at strengthening protections for women.

The committee unanimously supported the proposal presented by the legal experts regarding the insertion of the above proviso in Section 375 of the penal code.

However, it is recommended that the Secretary, Ministry of Law & Justice, undertake a comprehensive review of the draft proviso in consultation with legal experts and relevant departments for its finalisation.

Deliberations also addressed legal reforms concerning honour-based violence, including debates on the definition of consent and the differentiation between sexual abuse and rape.

Members resolved to seek further clarification from the Secretary of Law on these complex issues prior to moving forward with the proposed amendments.

