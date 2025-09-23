E-Paper | September 23, 2025

Special committee calls for higher women quota in ministries

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: The Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming on Monday expressed serious concern over the minimal representation of women of 0.99 per cent in the Ministry of Interior and zero per cent in the National Security Division, and the lack of daycare facilities in different departments for federal employees.

The committee, which met here at Parliament House with Dr Nafisa Shah in the chair, directed the Establishment Division to convey to both Ministries the requirement of presenting a future strategy for enhancing women’s quotas in their respective departments.

During the course of the meeting, discussion broadened to include women’s representation on corporate and public boards, as well as in employment across key sectors. Special concerns were expressed regarding the alarmingly low female representation in certain ministries and security-related institutions.

The committee agreed to pursue an omnibus law mandating one-third female representation on boards and decided to compile a list of potential female nominees for board positions.

The committee noticed a lack of facilities in daycare centres established in different departments for federal employees, underscoring the importance of ensuring quality early childhood education facilities.

The committee emphasised the significance of quality daycare and early learning opportunities, alongside a proposed business model.

The committee decided to visit the model daycare centre at Aabpara, Islamabad and the Cabinet Division soon.

The committee considered provisions clarifying that marriage cannot be invoked as a defence in rape cases.

Members took note of the ongoing legislative work to distinguish between rape and sexual assault within the marital context and discussed potential amendments to the Penal Code aimed at strengthening protections for women.

The committee unanimously supported the proposal presented by the legal experts regarding the insertion of the above proviso in Section 375 of the penal code.

However, it is recommended that the Secretary, Ministry of Law & Justice, undertake a comprehensive review of the draft proviso in consultation with legal experts and relevant departments for its finalisation.

Deliberations also addressed legal reforms concerning honour-based violence, including debates on the definition of consent and the differentiation between sexual abuse and rape.

Members resolved to seek further clarification from the Secretary of Law on these complex issues prior to moving forward with the proposed amendments.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...