E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Bangladesh sees worst single-day surge in dengue deaths

Reuters Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:04am

DHAKA: Dengue infections are climbing rapidly across Bangladesh, with health officials reporting the biggest single-day rise in both deaths and hospital admissions this year.

Twelve people have died in the past 24 hours while 740 new patients have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease, the directorate general of health services said on Sunday.

Dengue has killed at least 179 people and infected nearly 42,000 nationwide so far this year.

Children are increasingly crowding into hospital wards, many arriving with high fever, rashes, and dehydration. Some develop severe complications.

Changing weather patterns are worsening the outbreak, entomologists say

Entomologists say changing weather patterns are worsening the outbreak. The monsoon is stretching longer than usual, creating standing water almost everywhere, said Kabirul Bashar, a zoology professor at Jahangirnagar University. “This prolonged wet season is giving mosquitoes more time and space to breed, and it is intensifying the outbreak.”

Bangladesh’s rapid urbanisation, poor waste management, and stagnant water at construction sites have further expanded mosquito breeding grounds.

With hospitals under strain and infections climbing steadily, doctors fear the crisis will deepen in the coming weeks.

Children are more vulnerable to rapid fluid loss and shock, which makes severe dengue extremely dangerous for them, said physician ABM Abdullah, urging parents not to ignore early symptoms like a persistent fever or bleeding gums.

The worst year on record for Bangladesh was 2023, when dengue killed 1,705 people and infected more than 321,000.

Experts fear that without stro­nger preventive measures such dea­dly cycles will continue.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...
Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...