E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Attack on Diamer check post ‘foiled’

Jamil Nagri Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 08:08am
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GILGIT: Terrorists atta­c­ked a check post near the Water and Power Deve­lopment Authority (Wap­da) Colony in the Thore area of Diamer district early on Monday, but the assault was thwarted by security forces.

According to police, unidentified terrorists ope­ned fire on a security forces check post near the Wapda Colony, in close proximity to the Diamer-Bhasha Dam construction project, at about 4am.

Security forces on duty opened fire in retaliation and the exchange of fire continued for half an hour.

Diamer Deputy Comm­issioner Attaur Rehman Kakar told Dawn that no casualty or injury was reported in the incident, and the assailants fled the scene after retaliatory fire.

Mr Kakar added that the assailants had atta­cked security forces. How­ever, the retaliation by the security forces repulsed the attack.

He said the investigation into the incident was underway.

The Diamer deputy comm­issioner said a group of terrorists was believed to be involved in the attack, adding that various terrorist groups carry out attacks in Diamer from time to time.

Mr Kakar linked the latest attack to the current Pakistan-Afghan­istan conflict.

When asked about the motives of the terrorists, he said: “You know, Afghan Taliban are in contact with local terrorists and making them active against the Pakistan Army and security forces. The latest development also seems to be in the same category.”

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

Pakistan

Jamil Nagri is a Gilgit-Baltistan-based correspondent for Dawn with over a decade of experience in journalism. His reporting and feature writing focus on CPEC, climate change, the environment, and adventure tourism. He can be found on X at @jamilnagri.

Jamil Nagri

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