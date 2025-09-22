American track stars bid golden farewell to worlds

TOKYO: American stars Mel­­i­­s­sa Jefferson-Wooden, Noah Lyles and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone battled through the rain to add another gold to their tally and bring the curtain down on the world championships in Tokyo.

For Jefferson-Wooden it was her third of the week, for Lyles and McLauglin Levrone their second.

Their compatriot Cole Hoc­k­er had hoped for two but made up for his disqualification in the 1,500 metres to win the 5,000m.

Jefferson-Wooden swept the women’s sprint titles at these championships as the United States won the 4x100m relay, to become only the second woman to achieve that feat.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the first woman to have done that, in 2013, will stand a step lower on the podium than Jefferson-Wooden, as the 38-year-old legend departed from the world stage with a silver medal from that relay.

The 24-year-old American, though, will have to go some to rival Fraser-Pryce’s tally of 26 Olympic and world medals.

“It’s crazy to be going home with three gold medals,” she said. “I added my name to the history books once again.”

For Fraser-Pryce, her hair in the colours of the Japanese flag for this last hurrah, there was something rather symbolic in her last race being the relay as she hands over the baton to a new generation.

“I started it tonight and to be able to hand over to our young upc­oming superstars and que­e­ns is truly fantastic,” she said. “It has been a privilege to be able to finish my career in this way.”

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce celebrates winning the gold medal in Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final during the World Athletics Championships at the Japan National Stadium on Sunday.—Reuters

Lyles and McLaughlin-Levrone added relay gold in the men’s 4x100m and women’s 4x400m, respectively, to their 200m and 400m titles.

“I just had to finish the race. They made it easy for me,” said Lyles of his team-mates. “I could have not asked for a better relay.”

However, the Americans did not have it all their own way.

They had won nine of the last 10 men’s 4x400m relay titles — it is now nine out of 11 as Botswana became the first country from Africa to win gold.

Botswana’s 400m individual champion Busang Collen Kebin­atshipi somehow found the reserves to power past Amer­ica’s 400m hurdles champion Rai Benjamin at the line despite the rain lashing their faces.

The Botswanan quartet — including Olympic 200m champion Letsile Tebogo — celebrated with a dance in the downpour.

“I wanted to come here and motivate my teammates and walk away with gold. And we did it,” said Kebinatshipi.

Like Jefferson-Wooden, Ken­ya’s women had a magnificent cha­mpionships, winning every title from the 800m to the marathon.

Lilian Odira’s name would not have been on many people’s lips prior to the 800m final.

Only a semi-finalist in the Olympics last year, she not only leaves Tokyo with the gold but also having erased Czecho­slovakian Jarmila Kratoch­vilova’s 42-year-old championship record.

Odira timed 1min 54.62sec, 0.06 faster than the previous mark, as she stunned Britain’s Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson.

It has not been a good championships for Kratochvilova as her 400m championship record was broken by McLaughlin-Levrone earlier in the week.

The 26-year-old Odira had swept down the straight and pas­­sed the British duo of Hodg­k­inson and Georgia Hunter-Bell.

Their falling short rounded off a miserable championships for Britain, which finished without a gold medal in their worst showing for 22 years.

For Odira, though, it was a case of getting her timing right. “I got lucky,” she said.

Regardless, there are two very proud young people waiting for her back in Kenya.

“It [the medal] is for my sons, they are four and two. They are my motivation.”

In the sporting arena, Ukraine and its people have relied heavily on high jumper Yaroslava Mah­uchikh to boost morale since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Time and again the 24-year-old has done so: a world outdoor gold two years ago on a tear-filled night in Budapest, a world record, an Olympic title in Paris.

However, as hard as she battled on Sunday she had to make do with bronze and handed her world crown to Australian Nicola Olyslagers.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Leo Neugebauer stepped up from his Paris Olympic silver to take the world championship decathlon gold, as a huge javelin personal be­st set him up for a decisive 1,500 metres that he paced perfectly.

The German’s previous best javelin was 58.99 metres but he extended that to a scarcely believable 64.34 to leapfrog long-time leader Kyle Garland.

Puerto Rico’s Ayden Owens-Delerme took silver and American Garland the bronze.

STAHL CLINCHES DISCUS GOLD

In the championships last event, former Olympic champion Daniel Stahl of Sweden won the gold with the penultimate throw of a men’s discus final delayed for more than two hours by rain.

World record holder Mykolas Alekna managed the only legal throw before the heavens ope­n­ed at the National Stadium and the athletes were removed from the arena for safety reasons.

They returned after all the other events and the official closing ceremony had been completed, an army of volunteers wiping down the throwing circle with towels between attempts as the rain persisted.

“I have trained for many years in the rain and know that it usually rains in Tokyo in Sep­t­­ember-October,” Stahl told Sw­e­dish broadcaster SVT Spo­rt. “It’s important to keep the foc­us because there can be del­ays and it can take a few hours.”

Lithuanian Alekna laid down a marker with a throw of 67.84m on his second attempt which led the final until Stahl took to the circle for his last shot at the title.

Revving up the remaining crowd at the arena where he won the Olympic title in 2021, the 33-year-old sent the disc soaring in to the sky and past the 70-metre line for his season’s best throw of 70.47m and a third world title.

Alex Rose took bronze with a throw of 66.96m on his fifth attempt.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025