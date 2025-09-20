Trio of titles on a golden night for US at world championships

TOKYO: There must be something special about the Japanese air for Amer­ican sprinters as Noah Lyles and Melissa Jeffe­rson-Wooden swept the 200 metres world titles on Friday in Tokyo, emulating Tyson Gay and Allyson Felix in Osaka 18 years ago.

Rai Benjamin’s win in the men’s 400m hurdles — adding the world title to the Olympic gold he won last year — made it a special night for track and field powerhouse United States.

It threatened for a short time to be spoiled as Benjamin was disqualified before being reinstated after an appeal.

Donning a crown handed to him and having selfies taken with the crowd, it took several minutes before an official informed him he had initially lost his gold.

Fortunately, all those celebratory photos that spectators had taken with him can now be put on the mantlepiece, as Benjamin was reinstated.

“We were sitting down near the elimination chairs, ironically, and [Alison] dos Santos [who won silver] said the referees are reviewing the race, and that it was about me being disqualified,” the 28-year-old said. “It was all fine in the end. I know my mum is at home watching, this medal is for her.”

Lyles had to battle to get his head in front, but the showman with the dyed-blond locks managed it handsomely and secured a fourth successive 200m crown to emulate Usain Bolt.

For the 28-year-old, who raised his arms to the heavens and then let out a mighty roar when his name was announced before the start, his feelings were the polar opposite to how he felt after winning Olympic bronze in Tokyo in 2021.

“At that time I was depressed, but this time I am energised,” said Lyles, who went over and hugged his mum, Keisha Caine Bishop. “My face is blasted all over Tokyo. This is amazing and such a joyous moment, I am going to keep with me forever.”

In contrast, 100m champion Jefferson-Wooden coasted to victory, becoming the first double champion since another Jamaican sprint icon, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, in Moscow in 2013.

“I am now looking forward to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics,” the 24-year-old said. “I definitely put a target on my back.”

The women’s 400m hurdles race lacked the drama of the men’s — it was already without its superstar Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who had instead swept to an imperious victory in the flat 400m on Thursday — with Femke Bol of the Netherlands retaining the title.

Bol can only beat what is in front of her and she did that with aplomb.

“This means the world to me,” said the 25-year-old. “At these world championships, I had to keep my title. I am proud of myself and my team for doing it.”

If anything, the most drama occurred in a sandpit involving a hop, skip and a jump — the men’s triple jump final.

Italy’s Andrea Dallavalle livened up a competition that had not really caught fire by snatching the lead with his sixth and final effort — a personal best of 17.64m.

However, Portugal’s long-time leader Pedro Pichardo reacted in the best possible way and with the last jump of the final, 17.91m, he regained the lead and won gold — in the same stadium where he won the Olympic title four years ago.

Four years ago, Norway were on a crest of an Olympic wave in track and field as Karsten Warholm and Jakob Ingebrigtsen won gold.

Warholm broke the 400m hurdles world record that scorching hot day in Tokyo, and his celebration was one of the iconic moments of those Games.

On Friday, he was far from his best, hitting the third hurdle, and slumped to the ground at the finish, putting his hand to his face.

Ingebrigtsen won the 1,500m Olympic title in 2021, but only sneaked into Sunday’s 5,000m final by the skin of his teeth on Friday.

“I am not myself,” he said. “I don’t have any idea what I am going to do in the final. I will try my best. Can it be a medal for Norway? I don’t know, maybe. We will see.”

