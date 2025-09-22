E-Paper | September 22, 2025

ANP activist Mir Azam Khan shot dead in Bajaur

Our Correspondent Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 10:14am

BAJAUR: A worker of Awami National Party was killed in an attack by unknown assailants in Khar tehsil here on Sunday.

Residents and Rescue 1122 officials said the incident occurred on the main Khar-Nawagai Road in the Khazana area within the jurisdiction of Lowi Sam police station.

They told Dawn that Mir Azam Khan, 45, was heading to his home in Khazana Dag area when unknown assailants opened fire on him, leaving him critically injured.

Amjad Khan, district emergency officer of Rescue 1122, said the injured was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar, where the doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival at the hospital’s emergency.

No one claimed responsibility for the incident.

Soon after the murder, several ANP leaders and workers also took to the social media to condemn the killing.

ANP local chapter president Gul Afzal Khan, deputy general secretary Sadiq Akbar Jan, provincial joint secretary Shah Naseer Khan, Sheikh Jan Zada, and party’s local MPA Mohammad Nisar Khan condemned the killing of Azam Khan, who was additional general secretary of ANP Khar tehsil.

The ANP leaders demanded the early arrest of those responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, ANP provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain and general secretary Hussain Shah Yousafzai also condemned the killing and called his murder failure of the government to ensure safety and security of people.

In a post shared on ANP’s official Facebook page on Sunday evening, both the leaders expressed concerns and sorrow over the murder of Mr Khan.

They noted that the incident occurred near a police post.

They mentioned that earlier, Maulana Khan Zeb was also killed by unknown assailants in Bajaur, but the killers still remained at large, showing the government’s failure to maintain peace in the region.

“We urge the government to immediately arrest those involved in both the killings.“

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

