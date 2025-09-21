E-Paper | September 21, 2025

Abbas says Western countries recognition of Palestinian state a step for ‘lasting peace’

Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 08:41pm

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has lauded Britain, Canada and Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian state, saying it is a necessary step toward lasting peace in the region, AFP reports.

Welcoming the move by the three countries, Abbas said, “It constitutes an important and necessary step toward achieving a just and lasting peace in accordance with international legitimacy,” according to a statement by his office.

Abbas also called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“He emphasised that today’s priorities are achieving a ceasefire, allowing humanitarian aid to enter, securing the release of all hostages and prisoners, ensuring Israel’s complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, enabling the State of Palestine to assume full responsibilities, advancing recovery and reconstruction, and halting settlement activity and settler violence,” the statement added.

