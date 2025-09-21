UK, Portugal to recognise Palestinian state ahead of UN debate

Britain and Portugal are expected to recognise a Palestinian state, ahead of a key week at the UN’s gathering where a suite of nations are set to do the same to pressure Israel over Gaza, AFP reports.

Around 10 nations are expected to recognise a Palestinian state in the coming days, with UK media outlets like the BBC, reporting that Prime Minister Keir Starmer would announce the policy shift today.

Meanwhile, Portugal’s foreign ministry said earlier that it would also formally declare its recognition today.

Lisbon had already announced in July that it intended to do so, citing the “extremely worrying evolution of the conflict” as well as the humanitarian crisis and Israel’s repeated threats to annexe Palestinian land.