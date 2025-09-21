E-Paper | September 21, 2025

Erratic waters

Editorial Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:39am

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of Global Water Resources report finds that in 2024 only a third of river basins saw “normal” conditions. The rest swung from parched to flooded, confirming a trend of erratic flows now in its sixth year. Glaciers, too, are in retreat: 450 gigatonnes of ice vanished last year, equivalent to 1.2mm of sea-level rise. Most small-glacier regions have already passed their ‘peak water’ point, meaning they will now feed less water into rivers as the ice diminishes. In Pakistan, the Indus, which sustains over 240m people, registered above-normal discharge in 2024. But the excess is deceptive. It reflects volatility, not stability. Heavy spring rains last year triggered flash floods that flattened crops and devastated communities. This year, torrential monsoon rains again caused flooding and have done little to stabilise supplies. Meanwhile, groundwater continues to be pumped out faster than it can be replenished. In a country where agriculture swallows over 90pc of available freshwater, this volatility is not a marginal concern but an existential threat. The WMO also confirms that 2024 was the hottest year since records began. That matters especially for the Hindu Kush-Himalayan glaciers, which feed the Indus and are shrinking at alarming rates. As meltwater declines, Pakistan’s dependence on erratic monsoons will deepen. Too much rain brings ruin; too little brings hunger.

None of this should surprise us. The country has endured devastating floods in 2010 and 2022, which displaced millions and erased years of development. Yet little has changed since. Groundwater is unregulated; irrigation remains wasteful; urban drainage is in shambles. Water-sharing among provinces is fraught with mistrust. The Indus Waters Treaty with India, already under strain, may face new pressures as flows turn unpredictable. The lesson is that Pakistan’s water crisis is not episodic but structural. Treating floods and droughts as isolated disasters misses the point: they are both faces of the same climate-driven volatility. The country needs investment in monitoring, early-warning systems and climate-resilient infrastructure. More importantly, it needs governance reforms to manage its most precious resource equitably and efficiently. As the WMO makes clear, the global water cycle is becoming more capricious. Pakistan, still tied to a single river system, cannot afford to remain unprepared.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...
Justices vs IHC
21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

THE judiciary’s decline will be underwritten by the apathy of those it depends on to fight vigorously for its...
Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...