E-Paper | September 21, 2025

Sahiwal to receive first 16 e-buses during CM’s visit

A Correspondent Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:38am

SAHIWAL: In the first phase of Punjab’s eco-friendly electric transport initiative, Sahiwal is set to receive 16 out of the total 26 electric buses during Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s scheduled visit on Monday (tomorrow).

These buses will operate across five designated routes, connecting various localities to the main city and facilitating daily commuters with surrounding towns of Harappa, Kamir, Yousafwala and Noor Shah. Official sources said the Sahiwal Division comprising Sahiwal, Pakpattan, and Okara districts will receive a total of 66 electric buses under a population-based allocation formula. Based on current population figures, Sahiwal (538,334), Pakpattan (221,280), and Okara (599,283) are expected to receive 26, 11, and 29 buses, respectively, in the long run.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mahmood told Dawn that in the initial phase, 16 buses would begin operations for local commuters. He said the designated routes included Arifwala Bypass to Mai Di Maseet (22.6 km), KFC Bypass to Noor Shah (27.8 km), General Bus Stand via Railway Road to Harappa City (24 km), Admore Pump, Farid Town to Yousafwala (15.3 km), and General Bus Stand to Kamir (27 km). The buses would ply at 20-minute intervals, he added.

The DC further said that earlier 30 kanals of land of the agriculture department in village 89/9-L had been reallocated for the establishment of an electric bus charging station and bus depo. He said that under a new proposal, the land had been extended to 44 kanals.

However, sources said the land transfer case was still pending approval from the Board of Revenue. Sources further said that construction work at the charging station was yet to begin. Moreover, the land was still in the possession of the seed company and electric connection, survey and route assessment had also not been received.

Sources said that though the CM’s visit had been confirmed, several logistical and infrastructural tasks remained incomplete, raising concerns about the timely launch of the bus operations.

MURDERED: A woman allegedly murdered her husband in collusion with her lover in village Hota in Pakpattan tehsil late on Friday night.

The Kalyana police had registered a case against the victim’s wife, Amina Bibi, her alleged lover Zawar Hussain, and an unidentified accomplice, based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Muhammad Asif.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...
Justices vs IHC
21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

THE judiciary’s decline will be underwritten by the apathy of those it depends on to fight vigorously for its...
Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...