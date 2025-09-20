Hamas warns hostages face fate of missing pilot if Israel assault continues

Hamas’ armed wing has published “farewell” photographs of most of the remaining hostages in Gaza, warning that Israel’s assault on Gaza City could endanger them, AFP reports.

With the images, it evoked the case of an Israeli pilot missing since 1986 after being shot down over Lebanon.

“Due to [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s obstinacy and [Israeli military chief Eyal] Zamir’s submission …. a farewell photograph taken at the start of the operation in Gaza”, the Brigades wrote alongside the photos.