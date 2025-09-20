E-Paper | September 20, 2025

US plans to sell weapons worth $6.4bn to Israel

Reuters Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 11:46am

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is seeking congressional approval to sell Israel $6.4 billion in support equipment and weapons, including attack helicopters and troop carriers.

The Wall Street Journal reported the potential helicopter and vehicle sales on Friday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news of the proposed sale came days before world leaders were set to gather in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly next week, while the UN Security Council is also due to hold a high-level meeting on Gaza.

The planned package includes a deal worth $3.8bn for 30 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters and $1.9bn for 3,250 infantry assault vehicles for the Israeli army. Another $750 million worth of support parts for armoured personnel carriers and power supplies are also working its way through the sale process.

The Republican president’s full-throated support for Israel’s military contrasts with growing wariness about Israel’s assault on Gaza among Democrats.

On Thursday, a group of senators introduced the first Senate resolution to urge recognition of a Palestinian state and more than half of Democrats in the Senate recently voted against further arms sales.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...
Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...