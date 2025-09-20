US plans to sell weapons worth $6.4bn to Israel

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is seeking congressional approval to sell Israel $6.4 billion in support equipment and weapons, including attack helicopters and troop carriers.

The Wall Street Journal reported the potential helicopter and vehicle sales on Friday.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The news of the proposed sale came days before world leaders were set to gather in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly next week, while the UN Security Council is also due to hold a high-level meeting on Gaza.

The planned package includes a deal worth $3.8bn for 30 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters and $1.9bn for 3,250 infantry assault vehicles for the Israeli army. Another $750 million worth of support parts for armoured personnel carriers and power supplies are also working its way through the sale process.

The Republican president’s full-throated support for Israel’s military contrasts with growing wariness about Israel’s assault on Gaza among Democrats.

On Thursday, a group of senators introduced the first Senate resolution to urge recognition of a Palestinian state and more than half of Democrats in the Senate recently voted against further arms sales.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025