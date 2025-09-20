Notices issued on pleas for recovery of ‘missing’ MQM-London men

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to the respondents on two petitions seeking the whereabouts of two Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London leaders, including a former lawmaker.

A two-judge bench headed by acting Chief Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput also put the federal and provincial law officer on notice for Oct 21.

Citing the Ministry of Interior, Director General Rangers Sindh, provincial police chief and others as respondents, petitioner Hassan Nisar contended that his father Nisar Panhwar along with his friend Anwar Tareen had been picked up on Sept 16 by the law enforcement agencies after they left the house of Mr Panhwar in Saadi Town and since then, their whereabouts were unknown.

He also stated that his father had been a victim of enforced disappearances on multiple occasions by law enforcement agencies and it was the fourth such incident, highlighting a pattern of illegal abductions targeting political dissidents.

The petitioner further maintained that Mr Panhwar had served as a Member of National Assembly from 2003 to 2007 and the Provincial Assembly of Sindh from 2008 to 2013.

The wife of Mr Tareen has also filed an identical petition in the SHC and submitted that her husband had also been taken away along with Mr Panhwar on Sept 16 shortly after they left the house of the former lawmaker.

