E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Notices issued on pleas for recovery of ‘missing’ MQM-London men

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 05:58am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to the respondents on two petitions seeking the whereabouts of two Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London leaders, including a former lawmaker.

A two-judge bench headed by acting Chief Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput also put the federal and provincial law officer on notice for Oct 21.

Citing the Ministry of Interior, Director General Rangers Sindh, provincial police chief and others as respondents, petitioner Hassan Nisar contended that his father Nisar Panhwar along with his friend Anwar Tareen had been picked up on Sept 16 by the law enforcement agencies after they left the house of Mr Panhwar in Saadi Town and since then, their whereabouts were unknown.

He also stated that his father had been a victim of enforced disappearances on multiple occasions by law enforcement agencies and it was the fourth such incident, highlighting a pattern of illegal abductions targeting political dissidents.

The petitioner further maintained that Mr Panhwar had served as a Member of National Assembly from 2003 to 2007 and the Provincial Assembly of Sindh from 2008 to 2013.

The wife of Mr Tareen has also filed an identical petition in the SHC and submitted that her husband had also been taken away along with Mr Panhwar on Sept 16 shortly after they left the house of the former lawmaker.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regional security
20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

THE Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, is making an impact far beyond...
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...
Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...