Displaced Palestinians panic as Israel presses ahead with Gaza City assault

Israel’s military has said it has expanded operations in Gaza City and bombarded Hamas infrastructure, while displaced Palestinians, traumatised by the advance, say they have no means to flee, Reuters reports.

“The situation is really bad. All night long, the tank was firing shells,” said Palestinian Toufic Abu Mouawad, who left a camp for the displaced with nowhere else to go.

“I want to flee with the boys, the girls, the children. This is the situation that we are living in. It is a very tragic situation. We call on all the Arab countries and the people who have a good conscience to stand with us.“

