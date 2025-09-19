Over 550,000 girls get HPV vaccine shots as drive continues in Sindh

KARACHI: Despite facing multiple challenges, especially vaccine hesitancy in parts of Karachi and constant flow of misinformation on the social media against the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, the Sindh health department has claimed to have achieved 60 per cent vaccination coverage, providing protection to over 550,000 girls against cervical cancer in four days in the province.

The campaign targetting 4.1 million girls aged nine to 14 will run till Sept 27.

This information was shared by Sindh EPI Project Director Dr Raj Kumar while talking to Dawn on the public response the department has received since the launch of the HPV vaccination drive on Sept 15 — the first-ever initiative in the province to protect young girls from cervical cancer .

“The response has been mixed and there are a lot of challenges, especially vaccine hesitancy in parts of Karachi, unlike other areas of Sindh,” he said, adding that vaccine hesitancy had largely been reported from districts South and Central.

The EPI official sought the media’s support to countering false and misleading information being spread through the social media against the drive.

“We need to promote a positive image [of the drive] and give the correct information. People should also read scientific literature on the HPV vaccine; its efficacy and its critical role in bringing down numbers of cervical cancer cases in different countries,” he said.

Replying to concerns being raised by certain quarters over the young age-group (nine to 14) selected for vaccination, he said: “Yes, our cultural values are different [from countries where girls are sexually active at young age]. But, vaccination in this age-group provides the best protection against cervical cancer as there is zero likelihood of HPV infection.”

The single-dose vaccine, he pointed out, was already part of the immunisation programme in some 150 countries. “Right now, our programme covers 12 vaccine-preventable diseases. This vaccine will be added to it next year.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Paediatric Association, Pakistan Medical Association and Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists Pakistan (SOGP) once again extended their full support to the ongoing drive.

“This is a positive government initiative. We believe that the government should employ all means to encourage and convince families to get their daughters vaccinated,” said Dr Shabeen Naz Masood representing SOGP.

She emphasised the need to learn from countries making use of this vaccine for a long time.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025