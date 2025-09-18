US faces pressure in UN Security Council vote on Gaza

The UN Security Council is slated to vote on the latest call for a ceasefire and increased humanitarian access to Gaza, a move supported by a majority seeking to act despite repeated United States vetoes.

The 10 non-permanent members initiated discussions on the current draft resolution in late August, in response to the UN’s official declaration of famine after nearly two years of Israel’s military campaign in the Palestinian territory.

An earlier draft primarily demanded lifting barriers to aid, but diplomatic sources told AFP that France, the United Kingdom and Russia are sceptical of the value of a purely humanitarian resolution from a body tasked with maintaining world peace, which the US still could have blocked.

The draft that is up for a vote today, which has been reviewed by AFP, calls for opening access to aid but also “demands an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties” as well as the immediate and unconditional release of hostages.