Israeli tanks, jets bombard Gaza City as Palestinians flee

Published September 18, 2025

Israeli tanks and warplanes have pounded Gaza City, sparking what a top UN official called “new waves of displacement”, as the military intensifies its assault on Hamas in the territory’s largest urban hub.

AFP journalists and witnesses saw a steady stream of Gazans heading south on foot, in vehicles and on donkey carts — their meagre belongings piled high.

“There is artillery fire, air strikes, quadcopter and drone gunfire. The bombing never stops,” said Aya Ahmed, 32, sheltering with 13 relatives in Gaza City.

“The world doesn’t understand what is happening. They (Israel) want us to evacuate south - but where will we live? There are no tents, no transport, no money.”

