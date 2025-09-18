E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Initiative launched to promote financial literacy in KP

Bureau Report Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday launched ‘investment awareness initiative’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking a major step towards promoting financial literacy and protection of investors.

The initiative was formally launched during a ceremony held at the chamber house here.

The initiative is aimed to develop awareness among the public at large about the financial concepts, investment basics and financial planning, according to a statement issued here.

The development is an endeavour to promote financial literacy to inculcate awareness among the startups and young entrepreneurs on investment, particularly equity investments in the stock market, and the role of the capital markets in the country’s economy.

The step aims to empower the future of investment in KP and promote investors’ protection and financial literacy, which initially began from Peshawar and would be expanded to educational institutions and divisional level, the statement said.

SECP commissioner Zeeshan Rehman Khattak and PSX chief executive officer/managing director Farrukh H Sabzwari were the keynote speakers, while SCCI president Fazal Moqeem Khan presided over the session.

Mr Moqeem thanked SECP and PSX for collaboration for the initiative. The SCCI chief said the main purpose of the joint initiative was to improve financial literacy, encourage investment in productive sectors, and help individuals achieve financial well-being.

The SECP and PSX representatives highlighted the significance and main purpose of the investment awareness initiative, stating that financial education enhanced the consumers’/investors’ understanding of financial products and concepts through information, instruction and/or objective advice.

They informed the participants about investing in public rights and their obligations, besides the importance of registration process of companies with SECP and listings with PSX.

The SECP commissioner said the initiative’s prime objective was to educate potential investors on various aspects of financial markets, including savings, investment, capital markets, and risk assessment, ultimately aiming to boost national savings and economic growth.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

