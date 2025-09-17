E-Paper | September 17, 2025

At least 75 Palestinians killed in Israeli detention since October 7: OHCHR

Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 09:47pm

The occupied Palestinian territory branch of the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) says that Israel must “urgently end the systematic torture and … ill-treatment” of detained Palestinians, as it revealed that at least 75 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli detention since October 7, 2023, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement, OHCHR said that between Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and August 31 this year, at least 75 Palestinians, including a 17-year-old, died in Israeli detention. They included 49 individuals from Gaza, 24 from the West Bank and two Palestinian citizens of Israel.

“Israeli authorities have deliberately imposed conditions of detention that amount to torture or other forms of ill-treatment and that have contributed to the deaths of detainees,” said the statement, adding that the “culture of impunity and the denial of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) access have predictably fostered extreme violence against Palestinians in Israeli jails”.

In addition to the 75 identified deaths, OHCHR said that Israeli authorities had released information indicating the deaths of another 19 detainees, but without enough data to verify their identities.

At least five more Palestinians, including a 16-year-old, had died in Israeli custody shortly after being shot by Israeli forces, in some cases after a failure to ensure prompt medical attention.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...
Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...