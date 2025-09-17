Gaza death toll exceeds 65,000: health ministry

Gaza’s death toll since October 7, 2023, has risen to 65,062, Al Jazeera reports, citing the Gaza health ministry.

In the past 24 hours, the bodies of seven aid seekers and 87 other wounded Palestinians were taken to hospitals across Gaza.

The latest toll raises the number of people killed at aid sites since the establishment of the GHF at the end of May to 2,504 and more than 18,381 injuries.

Moreover, four deaths were recorded due to famine and malnutrition, increasing the number of deaths due to the Israeli-induced hunger crisis to 432, including 146 children.

Since the UN-backed IPC declared famine in Gaza last month, 154 deaths due to malnutrition have been recorded, including 31 children.