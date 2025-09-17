E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Pope Leo denounces ‘forced’ removal of Palestinians again from their land

Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 02:54pm

Pope Leo XVI has expressed solidarity with the population of Gaza, saying that civilians had been “once again” forced from their land and were living in “unacceptable conditions”, AFP reports.

“I express my deep solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza who continue to live in fear and survive in unacceptable conditions, being forcibly displaced once again from their lands,” said the 70-year-old pope after his general audience.

Hundreds of thousands of residents of Gaza City have been trying to evacuate the northern city since a massive bombardment by Israeli forces and a ground invasion of Gaza City.

“I renew my appeal for a ceasefire, for the release of hostages, for a negotiated diplomatic solution, and for the full respect of international humanitarian law,” said the pope.

“I invite everyone to join my heartfelt prayer that soon a dawn of peace and justice will rise.“

