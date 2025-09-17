E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Viewers at home can livestream London concert on YouTube to raise funds for Palestine

Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 02:19pm

Stars from across the worlds of music, film and television are set to light up the night at London’s OVO Arena tonight at a fundraiser concert for Palestine.

The lineup, which includes British pop band Bastille, Palestinian singer Saint Levant and British artist Pinkpantheress, has a total of 38 acts. For those unable to attend in person, the show will be live-streamed by musician Brian Eno on his YouTube channel; the live stream will start at 7pm (11pm Pakistan Standard Time).

Choose Love, a UK-based organisation supporting refugees and displaced people, announced that all proceeds from the concert would go to the Together for Palestine (T4P) fund.

Actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Florence Pugh are on the guest list alongside Guy Pearce, Riz Ahmed, Jameela Jamil, Amelia Dimoldenberg of the hit YouTube show Chicken Shop Date, and Khalid Abdulla.

