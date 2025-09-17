From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Anti-Indian feeling

MANAMA (Bahrain): Nearly 150 prominent businessmen of Indian origin have been urged to leave Bahrain after alleged violation of currency control laws, and anti-Indian feeling is being felt in the Persian Gulf area. Several thousand Indians live along the Persian Gulf, and “telephone death threats have been reported against Indian embassy personnel in Dubai… .” In Bahrain, Indian Ambassador Prit Malik said ... he had issued special travel documents to about a dozen Indians, to enable them to leave the country, after their passports had been confiscated. But he denied any death threats had been received... . Indian businessmen have been installed in the Persian Gulf area for about 30 years, and are reportedly worried about developments which could force them to leave.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from the UN,] the General Assembly today [Sept 16] ratified the recommendations of the Ad Hoc Committee of the seventh special session aimed at giving the developing countries a bigger share of the world’s wealth. The Committee met ... after the Group of 77 finalised its proposals, and recommended ... detailed measures running into 20 pages.

