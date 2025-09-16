UN says over 10,000 children with acute malnutrition in Gaza City

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) has said that over 10,000 children need treatment for acute malnutrition in Gaza City, where the Israeli army has launched a major ground offensive, AFP reports.

“The forced and massive displacement of families from Gaza City is a deadly threat to the most vulnerable,” said Tess Ingram, a Unicef spokeswoman in southern Gaza’s Al-Mawasi zone.

Speaking to journalists at a televised UN press briefing in Geneva, Ingram warned of worsening rates of child malnutrition.

“We estimate that 26,000 children in the Gaza Strip currently require treatment for acute malnutrition, including more than 10,000 in Gaza City alone,” she said.

Read more here.